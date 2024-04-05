Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Target Price to C$14.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$12.32 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

