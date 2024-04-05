Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Target Price to C$14.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AYA
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.