Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,720. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $75.94 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

