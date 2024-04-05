Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $46.82 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

