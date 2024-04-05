StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

