StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.