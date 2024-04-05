StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
NHTC stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
