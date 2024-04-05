StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -216.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

