StockNews.com Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Buy

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

AKBA stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.