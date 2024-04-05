StockNews.com Upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Strong-Buy

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

International Game Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

IGT stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

