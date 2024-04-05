StockNews.com Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.