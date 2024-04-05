StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong-Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,326,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

