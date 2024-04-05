StockNews.com Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wabash National by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

