Structure Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics' Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

GPCR opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

