Structure Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
