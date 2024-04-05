Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007944 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,860.75 or 1.00095135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00125650 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

