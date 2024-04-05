Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Gregory A. Mays Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $12,574.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,912.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.