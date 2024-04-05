Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

