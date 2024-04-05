Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $980.99 and last traded at $978.00. 2,235,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,476,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $957.99.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

