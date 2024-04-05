Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $965.83 and last traded at $993.93. 2,343,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,619,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.91.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $889.50 and a 200 day moving average of $497.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

