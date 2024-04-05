Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

HP opened at $43.01 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

