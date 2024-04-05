Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

