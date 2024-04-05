Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.09. 239,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,615. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.41.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

