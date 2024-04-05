T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.95. 1,236,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

