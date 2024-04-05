Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Tanger Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Shares of SKT opened at $27.48 on Friday. Tanger has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tanger by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.