Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.04.

TGT stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

