Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

