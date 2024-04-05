TD Cowen Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $49.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 71,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

