TD Cowen Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $396.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $427.00 to $396.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.74.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

