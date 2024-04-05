Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,492,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 4,627,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

