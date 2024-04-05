Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.