Telsey Advisory Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.