Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $65.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

TPX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $53.69. 875,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,104. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

