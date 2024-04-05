Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 122,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.