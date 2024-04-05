Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BATS GMOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.96. 6,026 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

