Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.45. The company had a trading volume of 149,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

