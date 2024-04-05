Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 480,123 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

