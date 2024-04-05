Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 444,540 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

