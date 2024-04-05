Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 19,942 Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 445,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the period.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 524,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.70.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

