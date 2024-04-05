Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 697,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,162. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

