Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 44,901 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,901 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 1,232,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,346. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

