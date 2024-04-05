Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

LLAP stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

