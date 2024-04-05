Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $544.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

