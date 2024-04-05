Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.12 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 30,803,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101,459,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.11.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

