Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.86. Approximately 37,620,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 101,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.