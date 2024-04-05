Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.86. 37,620,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 101,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. The company has a market cap of $544.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.