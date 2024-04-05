Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $190.21 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

