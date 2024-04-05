The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.