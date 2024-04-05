The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 101 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SAM opened at $295.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.43. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.33 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

