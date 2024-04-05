The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 910,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,673,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

