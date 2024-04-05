The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $7.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERAS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Erasca by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Erasca by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

