The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 16,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.14 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

