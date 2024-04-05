The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $152.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

